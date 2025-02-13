This Viral TikTok Seatbelt Hack Is "Extremely Dangerous"

To fly long hours is not the most comfortable experience unless you're sitting in business class or a higher segment. Leg pain, lack of space to stretch them, and stiffness in the back are what we have all experienced on or after a flight.



On TikTok, though, a so-called flying hack suggested travellers curl up their legs on the seat and secure seatbelts around their ankles. Those promoting it further claimed that it prevented their feet from slipping off the seat, allowing them to rest their heads on their knees as they snoozed.



But now US flight attendants have warned travellers against using any such technique. Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, claimed the hack to be "extremely dangerous".



In a statement to CNN Travel, she said the seatbelt was designed to sit low and tight across your lap. "This is to best protect you in the event of turbulence, an emergency landing or an accident. This is not only for your safety; if you are not properly buckled in, you will likely hurt someone else when thrown in turbulence," she added.



The flight attendant added doing this could even land you in trouble with the law.



“Bottom line, this is a violation of federal regulations and instructions from crew members. Stop it,” she said.



Reactions to the viral social media hack have been somewhat mixed, with some saying they would try it out on their next flight, while others claiming they were too tall or not flexible enough to give it a go.



A section of people argued that the airlines have pushed passengers to extreme measures by making economy-class seats too small and uncomfortable, others warned of the injuries that could occur during severe turbulence.



Many shared that buckling your seatbelt around your ankles can also increase the risk of blood clots.



Last year, another TikTok travel hack went viral that advised tourists to make short-term rental deals outside of the app they're found on. But experts said it was not safe.