'Insanity At Its Finest': Video Shows Pregnant TikToker With 6 Children Living In 1 Room. Internet Reacts

A TikTok creator faces accusations of child neglect after posting videos showing her family of six children and her husband living in a one-bedroom apartment. In a now-viral video, the woman is seen rearranging furniture in the small, cramped space as they prepare for the arrival of another child. "When you have 1 bedroom with 6 people, a 'bedroom' becomes more essential than a dining room," she captions the video.

The footage shows the children helping organise items in the cluttered room, which contains two large mattresses on the floor and a baby cot on one side. The family also has a cat. "We teach our kids to care for what they have. We keep praying and working for the growth we want," she adds.

People on tik tok judging this mom who is pregnant with her 7th child and lives in a one bedroom apartment. pic.twitter.com/nXjY1xXGD7 — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) October 27, 2024

The video has sparked criticism, with viewers pointing out that while the parents have invested in multiple TVs and a PlayStation 5, the children sleep on foam pads on the floor.

Screenshots from her other videos show the creator encouraging viewers to help her videos go viral so she can earn more money and expand her family further. "My hubby said if I can take our account viral and change our financial situation he will give me as many babies as I want," she wrote in one video.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote on X, "This is insanity its finest."

"This is a horrific existence for her children and she should be ashamed of herself. the selfishness adults showcase genuinely makes me sick to my stomach. you can't even afford BEDS for your six kids, and you're pregnant with a seventh?" another user commented.

The third user commented, "They're judging her bc her and her gamer bf are the ones who have the room while the kids sleep in the living room/kitchen on beds on the floor. Also, why keep having children if you don't have the means or space?"

"I hate to be that person, but seems like she cares about herself more than she does her children. This is a form of neglect. Less space and attention for her other children... and sadly, I bet she's not done," the fourth user wrote.

Several users tagged Child Protection Services (CPS) and asked them to take action against her. "It should be a criminal offense to have more than 1 kid when you can't afford to give them a good quality life," the fifth user commented.