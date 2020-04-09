Why Diljit Dosanjh's Recipe For 'Palak Paneer 2 Pyaza' Has Fans In Splits

Diljit Dosanjh's easy Palak Paneer recipe is a hit on Twitter.

A number of people are using the extra time they have on their hands during the coronavirus lockdown to hone their cooking skills. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Mini Mathur and Shruti Haasan have even taken to social media to share their favourite recipes with their fans. But not everyone is a whiz in the kitchen - and for them, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has a foolproof recipe for "Palak Paneer 2 Pyaza".

Diljit took to Twitter last evening to take a subtle dig at the number of recipes that have flooded social media of late as he shared a picture of his Palak Paneer 2 Pyaza - literally a photo of a plate with a cube of cottage cheese, a spinach leaf and two slices of onions.

"Paalak Paneer 2 Pyaza," wrote the 36-year-old while sharing the photo that has left his fans and followers in splits. "For More Recipes FOLLOW Me," he added.

Paalak Paneer 2 Pyaza ????‍????????



For More Recipes FOLLOW Me ???? pic.twitter.com/TA4gHAZVMK — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 8, 2020

Since being posted, the photo has collected over 5,800 'likes' and nearly 500 'retweets'. In the comments section, many praised the Good Newwz actor, while others shared more 'pun-tastic' pics of their favourite dishes.

"Locked down creativity," wrote one Twitter user. "Good fun," said another.

Check out all the other recipes that Twitter users recommended for Diljit Dosanjh:

There's Paneer Tikka, which got a thumbs up from Diljit:

Ah V Wadia ???? https://t.co/mx23vuvIcb — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 8, 2020

Instant Honey Chilli Potatoes:

And Kadhai Paneer:

Paji aa lao kadhai paneee???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/TSjZjIP1ww — gurupreet singh (@GuruDhanyal54) April 8, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh is well known for his sense of humour. When he is not commenting on Kylie Jenner's posts or photoshopping pics with Ivanka Trump, he can be found challenging his followers to interesting brainteasers.

What do you think of the Palak Paneer 2 Pyaza recipe? Let us know using the comments section.