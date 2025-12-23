Advertisement
"Why China's Ahead Of The World": Indian Entrepreneur Praises Speed, Infrastructure

Indian entrepreneur Prakash Dadlani shared a real-time example of China's unmatched industrial efficiency.

Read Time: 2 mins
Prakash Dadlani's post has since sparked conversations online.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Indian entrepreneur Prakash Dadlani shared his experience of conducting four factory visits across three Chinese cities in just one day, all thanks to China's highly efficient infrastructure.

Dadlani, who specialises in the electronic appliances sector, detailed his itinerary: a morning train from Hong Kong to mainland China at 8:20 AM, followed by meetings at four different factories across three cities. By 6:30 PM, he was back in Hong Kong.

According to him, such a tightly packed schedule was only possible due to China's insane infrastructure, tight-knit ecosystems, seamless train connectivity, and factories primed for efficiency. 

"Everything is ready for discussion. Quick in and out," he wrote, praising the seamless coordination and productivity enabled by China's infrastructure and business culture.

Dadlani's post has since sparked conversations online about how infrastructure and efficiency can directly impact business growth and productivity.

