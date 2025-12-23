Have Money Lying In Inactive Accounts? RBI Explains How You Can Get It Back

If you have money lying idle in bank accounts that haven't been used for over a decade, there's good news, you can still reclaim it, thanks to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) proactive efforts.

According to RBI guidelines, bank accounts that remain inactive for 10 years or more, including savings, current, or term deposit accounts, are classified as "unclaimed." The funds from such accounts are then transferred to the RBI's Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund. However, this money still belongs to the account holders, and they can claim it back at any time.

To simplify the process, the RBI has launched the UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits, Gateway to Access Information) portal. It allows individuals to check if they or their family members have unclaimed funds across multiple banks. The user-friendly platform requires basic information such as name and PAN or mobile number to search for matches.

If an unclaimed deposit is found, the claimant must visit the respective bank branch with valid KYC documents, such as Aadhaar, voter ID, passport, or driving licence and submit a request to recover the funds. Banks will verify the details and release the money, including any applicable interest.

Between October and December 2025, banks across India are holding special drives and help camps to assist customers in reclaiming such deposits.

The RBI is urging all citizens to stay financially aware and regularly monitor their bank accounts. For details, visit the UDGAM portal at udgam.rbi.org.in.