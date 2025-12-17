Iran's Hormuz Island Glows Blood-Red After Rain. Here's Why It Happens | Video

A breathtaking natural phenomenon has turned Iran's Hormuz Island into a global talking point, as its coastlines transformed into a surreal blood-red landscape overnight. Following intense rainfall, the beaches and shallow waters of this Persian Gulf island appeared to be soaked in crimson-a sight that drew awe, curiosity, and even concern online.

The scientific explanation behind this visually striking event lies in the island's unique geology. Hormuz is rich in iron oxide, especially hematite - a mineral that lends the soil and rocks a deep reddish hue. According to geologists, when rainwater seeps through the island's iron-rich terrain, it dissolves and carries iron oxide particles to the coast. The result is a dramatic red staining of the sand and water, intensifying in areas where erosion is more active.

Today's rain on Hormuz Island in southern Iran caused the seawater along the shore to turn red, creating striking scenes. pic.twitter.com/wU4xhZKKOa — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) December 16, 2025

Hematite, which is also responsible for Mars' red surface, oxidises quickly when exposed to moisture. Hormuz Island, sometimes called the "Rainbow Island of the Persian Gulf," is well-known for its kaleidoscopic mineral composition, but it's during rainy spells that this alien-like spectacle truly comes alive.

This phenomenon is entirely natural and harmless, though its eerie resemblance to "blood rain" has sparked viral reactions online. Environmental experts emphasise that such runoff does not indicate pollution or any ecological threat but is a product of the island's rare mineralogy.

Hormuz: Rainbow Island's Wonders

Hormuz Island, often called the "Rainbow Island" for its colourful landscape, is a popular destination throughout the year. Tourists visit to witness its vivid soil, rugged coastline, and historic landmarks. While the recent red tide has gained attention, the island also features yellow, orange, and other natural shades shaped by geological activity over thousands of years. Hormuz remains a point of interest for both scientists and travellers, offering insight into the relationship between weather and Earth's geology.