Why Ancient Chinese Parents Named Their Babies 'Dog' And 'Pig' To Keep Them Safe

In ancient China, parents sometimes gave their babies unusual nicknames such as ‘Dog' and ‘Pig' in the belief that these humble names would protect them from bad luck and help them live longer, healthier lives. According to the South China Morning Post, the tradition came from the belief that simple, unflattering names could help keep evil spirits away from children.

Unlike formal names, these nicknames were often deliberately ordinary or even unpleasant. Parents believed that giving a child a humble name would make them less attractive to harmful spirits and reduce the risk of misfortune.

A Tradition Born Out of Fear and Uncertainty

The practice dates back to a time when medical care was limited, and life expectancy was low. Parents had few ways to protect their children from illness and other dangers, so some turned to traditional beliefs and customs for reassurance. The South China Morning Post reports that these unusual nicknames reflected the hope that children would grow up safely and enjoy long, healthy lives.

Although names such as ‘Dog' and ‘Pig' might sound insulting today, they were not necessarily intended to offend. Instead, they reflected a parent's wish to protect a child in a world where illness and early death were serious concerns.

More Than Just an Unusual Nickname

The tradition also highlights how cultural beliefs can shape the way parents name their children. While modern parents may choose names for their meanings, family connections or personal preferences, earlier generations sometimes selected names based on what they believed would bring protection and good fortune.

As highlighted by the South China Morning Post, some people believe these humble nicknames carried the heartfelt wishes of parents and should be preserved as part of China's cultural heritage.

The custom offers a glimpse into the fears, hopes and traditions of earlier Chinese families. What may seem like an odd or unkind name today could once have been a parent's way of wishing their child a long and healthy life.