Chinese Woman Sparks Outrage After Sharing Video Of Son Urinating On Family's Meal

The incident highlights longstanding cultural beliefs in China.

Social media is becoming a place where people move from being creative to cliched to filthy in their posts due to the competition to publish pictures and videos and acquire views, likes, and followers. Despite many regulations by the social media platforms, there are hundreds of disgusting posts on social media that need to be removed. A similar post where a mother in China sparked severe online backlash after sharing on social media that her son urinated on a table full of food, and her family continued to eat the meal.

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident came to light in a recent social media post by a mother from Beijing, who told how her young son, held by his grandmother next to the dining table, suddenly began to urinate. In the post, the mother "proudly" captured the moment when her toddler's urine arced onto the table, which appeared to be breakfast, including steamed buns, eggs, and vegetables.

Details about the toddler's age and family background were not disclosed.The post quickly drew attention on social media, with many netizens expressing disbelief and concern, with one online observer asking, "So, did you guys end up eating that food?" To the shock of the online community, the mother confirmed: "Yes, we did eat it."

In China, Young Boys' Urine Holds Unique Cultural Significance

According to SCMP, in traditional Chinese culture, it is believed that the urine of young boys possesses various "mysterious powers," from boosting yang energy and reducing fever to spiritual benefits such as warding off evil spirits and enhancing good fortune.

Urine from boys under the age of 10 is considered particularly potent, especially the first morning's urine collected on the day before a boy turns one month old.

A famous food recipe from southern China, known as "urine eggs," involves collecting urine from kindergartens or primary schools, cleaning fresh eggs, placing them in a pot, covering them with the urine, then cooking them.