Users Question Authenticity Of Viral Post As Bride's Train Photo Goes Viral

A photo of a bride sitting on the floor of a train went viral after many social media users shared it on their profiles, criticising many factors behind this pathetic travel situation.

X influencer Potato used the image and wrote, "Dear parents, please don't marry your daughter to a man who cannot afford a decent lifestyle for himself and also your daughter. Sooner or later, an economic crisis will become the reason for their daily fights."

Another influencer, Lakshay Chaudhary, also shared the same image in his story and wrote, "Sex and marriage should be allowed according to individual ITR in India." He further said, "No income, no marriage."

Both the influencers received a variety of reactions from several users on social media. But things became more controversial when a social media user named Jitesh with the X handle @Chaotic_mind99 claimed that the woman in the red saree is her wife, and he blamed the Indian Railways and Railway Minister for this and wrote, "Thank you, Ashwini Vaishnaw ji; because of you, my wife is getting this world-class train facility today. I will always be indebted to you."

We are still waiting for details (Mobile Number and PNR No/TRAIN NO.) so that we register your complaint and expedite resolution. — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) November 19, 2024

In response to Jitesh's post, the official Railways handle requested the PNR number multiple times to investigate the situation and take appropriate action. However, despite three reminders, Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) failed to provide the details. This silence led many social media users to question the authenticity of the post, with several claiming it to be misleading and lacking any credible evidence.



"He will not share anything because the aim is to spread propaganda," commented a user on Jitesh's post.

"What an irresponsible person you are; you can't reserve a seat in advance for yourself and your wife and are blaming the ministry for your own irresponsibility. Loser," wrote another user on Jitesh's post.