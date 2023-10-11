Controversial Video Of Intimate Act In Delhi Metro Sparks Outrage On Social Media

The video has not been well-received by social media users.

A video depicting a couple engaging in an intimate act within a running Delhi Metro train has gained significant attention on social media, provoking widespread outrage. The exact date of the video's recording remains unspecified, yet it has swiftly circulated across various social media platforms, garnering a substantial number of views and shares.

The Delhi Metro, in response to inquiries about the video, emphasized the importance of reporting such incidents when observed by fellow passengers. The video portrayed a couple, ostensibly engaged in an affectionate gesture, as a woman sipped from a soft drink and then transferred the liquid from her mouth to the mouth of her male companion.

A few passengers who are visible in the background of the video are looking shocked and uncomfortable by the bizarre act performed by the couple.

Even the Twitter handle that shared the video wrote in the caption, "Should Delhi Metro be closed now? Or is it a great place for entertainment?"

Numerous individuals on social media platform "X" expressed their strong disapproval of the video, which they perceived as a deliberate attempt to seek attention.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been actively promoting awareness through social media and has repeatedly urged passengers to report such incidents promptly if they witness them.

"Well, we are trying to raise awareness through social media, and we have also appealed repeatedly to passengers. These should be reported immediately if co-passengers notice such acts," the DMRC said in a statement.

Over the past few months, there has been a surge in the circulation of videos and 'reels' filmed within metro trains, often featuring controversial content. This trend has raised concerns about the need for appropriate conduct and vigilance within the Delhi Metro system.



(With inputs from PTI)