'Whole of India...': Author Tom Holland After Being Tagged in Post Following Actor's Visit

The author was forced to issue a clarification after actor's visit to India

Tom Holland, the author, has requested Indians to please stop tagging him in posts about Hollywood actor Tom Holland. The author shared on Twitter that he has been flooded with tweets from Indians after his namesake arrived in Mumbai on Friday with his girlfriend-actor Zendaya to attend the grand opening weekend of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

While sharing a picture of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Nita Ambani posing with Tom and Zendaya from a fan account, the author wrote, "Please make it stop." The author was forced to issue a clarification after he was flooded with posts about Tom Holland in India.

It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline! — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

"It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!" the author said in response to a netizen who apologised on behalf of Indians for the case of mistaken identity.

I am wheezing as I type this, but sincere aplogies on behalf of my fellow countrymen, Mr Holland. — Gautam S. Mengle (@NotMengele) April 2, 2023

Soon after actor Tom Holland left India, the author breathed a sigh of relief. He tweeted, "Phew."

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Kerala tourism shared one photoshopped image that left the internet users in splits and opened a barrage of funny yet creative comments on it. The official account shared a picture of Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands as they posed standing between the picturesque lush green locale of Munnar.

The photograph was captioned: "Guess who we spotted far away from home?" and had the hashtags 'faraway home', 'Munnar' and 'Kerala tourism'.

However, the original image was shot in the city of Boston, United States, last year in April.