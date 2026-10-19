Dussehra 2026: When Is Vijayadashami? Check Date And Muhurat

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is observed on the tenth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin. This year, some people are confused about whether the festival falls on October 20 or October 21, 2026, as the Dashami Tithi continues across both dates. According to the Hindu calendar, Dussehra will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The day also marks the time for Ravana Dahan.

Dussehra 2026 Date And Timings

The Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin begins at 12:50 pm on October 20, 2026, and ends at 2:11 pm on October 21. Considering the Udaya Tithi and the religious rituals associated with Dashami, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 20 this year.

The auspicious timings for the festival are as follows:

Vijay Muhurta: 1:59 pm to 2:45 pm on October 20.

Pradosh Kaal: Begins at 5:47 pm on October 20.

Considering the Pradosh Kaal, Ravana Dahan can be performed from 5:47 pm onwards.

Significance Of Dussehra

Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil. The festival is observed with religious rituals and celebrations, with Ravana Dahan being an important part of the occasion.

Dussehra commemorates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and his reunion with Sita after rescuing her from captivity. The festival's name comes from the Sanskrit words Dasha (ten, symbolising Ravana's ten heads) and Hara (defeat).

Each head, as per belief, highlights a distinct quality: Mada (Pride), Ghrina (Hate), Kama (Lust), Bhaye (Fear), Moha (Attachment), Krodha (Anger), Ahankar (Ego), Lobha (Greed), Jaddata (Insensibility), and Irshya (Envy).

In the nine days leading up to Dussehra, many communities stage Ramlila, a theatrical retelling of the Ramayana. On Dussehra, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad are set ablaze, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

In West Bengal, the day also marks the conclusion of the grand Durga Puja celebrations. Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga on the final day, seeking blessings for the well-being of their families. A unique tradition followed in the region is sindoor khela, where married women apply vermilion to each other and celebrate with music and dance.