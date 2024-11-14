"We Don't Hire People Looking For Jobs": Zomato CEO's Old Video Resurfaces

An old video of Zomato's CEO, Deepinder Goyal, discussing the company's hiring approach has resurfaced. In a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on The Ranveer Show, Mr Goyal shared that Zomato avoids hiring people who are actively looking for jobs.

"We don't typically hire people who are job-hunting. The type of candidates we need aren't out there searching for jobs," Mr Goyal explained.

The Zomato CEO further elaborated that the company seeks out talented individuals and approaches them, particularly for mid- to senior-level roles. Rather than waiting for candidates to apply, they proactively identify good people and work to bring them on board.

Founded in 2010, Zomato's technology platform connects customers, restaurants, and delivery partners, catering to various needs. Customers can use the platform to discover restaurants, read and write reviews, upload photos, order food, reserve tables, and make payments at restaurants.

Discussing the Gen Z workforce, Mr Goyal noted that they are highly capable but often lack patience. "Gen Z is way smarter than we were at their age, and the potential is huge. But they have less patience, and patience is a virtue needed in the workplace," he said.

When asked about how the company hires as it upgrades at every stage, Mr Goyal said, "it's better to grow from within".

"Zomato is 15 years old. We have enough people who are 5-6 years old in the system. In such a case, the context gets changed. If we were a two-year-old company, we had no choice but to get external hires but now if I have to bring someone from outside, either I have to be very sure that he's really good or that he has a unique skill," Mr Goyal stated.

Further deliberating on the challenges of hiring from outside, he said, "If I hire from outside, it will take six months to bring someone. First, you'll interview for three months. Then he'll have to serve three months' notice period in his previous organisation. He'll join in six months and there'll be induction for three months. Then, after a year's time you'll know his performance. That way, you've lost two years."

"It's easier for me to pick someone from inside, spend three months to grow him/her and put him in that role. He/she knows the business and that works."

