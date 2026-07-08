Watch: Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Runs To Catch Japan Train In Traditional 'Veshti'

Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu has gone viral after sharing a video of himself rushing to catch a train in Japan while dressed in a traditional white veshti and shirt. The clip has struck a chord on social media, with many praising him for confidently embracing Indian attire during his travels abroad. The video, posted on X, shows the Padma Shri awardee hurrying through a Japanese railway station with a backpack slung over his shoulders as he and a companion race to board a high-speed train.

He captioned the post: "Nothing says Japan like running to catch the train."

Watch the video here:

The clip quickly gained traction online, with users applauding Vembu for choosing comfort and tradition over conventional business attire. Many admired the confidence of wearing a veshti in a foreign country, saying true confidence lies in being comfortable in one's own identity rather than dressing to meet others' expectations.

The comments also featured light-hearted humour. Some joked about the contrast between "Indian time" and Japan's famed punctuality, while others pointed out that running in a veshti is no easy feat. Several users praised Vembu's simple, grounded approach, saying the video reflected his no-frills personality.

Sridhar Vembu's Japan Visit

Notably, Vembu's visit to Japan is aimed at building partnerships between small and medium-sized enterprises in rural Japan and businesses in small-town and rural India. Before departing, Vembu explained that his goal is to connect companies that share a commitment to skilled craftsmanship and long-term manufacturing traditions.

"The agenda is to partner with small to mid-sized companies in small-town Japan and bring them to small-town and rural India," he wrote on social media.

He added that the initiative is rooted in reviving India's rich heritage of craftsmanship, referring to the traditions of "Aasaari" in Tamil and "Vishwakarma" in Sanskrit. According to Vembu, many smaller Japanese companies have successfully preserved similar artisanal values, making them natural partners for businesses in rural India.