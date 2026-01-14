Watch: Woman Pranks Indian Mother With AI-Generated Boyfriend Pic, Video Viral

While the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for generating media content is often criticised and labelled "AI slop" for its shallow and unoriginal nature, the technology can also be used for harmless fun. This was evident recently when a Lucknow woman pranked her mother by showing a ChatGPT-generated photo of herself with an AI boyfriend.

In a now-viral Instagram clip, the user named Pawani Awasthi showed her mother the photograph where she could be seen posing close to a man. Instantly perplexed, the mother questioned the identity of the stranger, to which Awasthi replied that the man would be coming to their house in the next few days.

"This is your friend? When did you two become friends?" the mother quizzed before adding that the father would not be happy seeing the picture.

Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 3.5 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users had a laugh at the harmless prank.

"She survived today but would not survive a repeat prank," said one user, while another added: "As a certified AI hater I think this is one of the best uses I've seen for it. The mom was really shocked."

Last month, a man went viral after creating an AI-generated video chronicling his grandfather's life story as a 90th birthday gift. Using a collection of old family photos, the grandson managed to cobble up an endearing video which left the grandpa short of words, while other family members nearly had tears stream down their faces.

In the clip, the grandfather can be seen intently watching moments from his childhood shift from still images to living memories, complete with motion and detail he thought he might never experience again.