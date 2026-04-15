Watch: US Man Builds Mini Submarine For Pet Parakeet To Explore Bahamas

A US man has caught social media's attention after building a submarine for his pet parakeet. When Steven Lawyer and his partner planned an extended trip to the Bahamas, he couldn't bear to leave his six-year-old bird, Bebe, behind. After securing the necessary paperwork to bring Bebe along, Lawyer came up with the unconventional idea to build a vessel to share the island experience with his feathered friend.

"We like to snorkel and he likes doing whatever we are doing with us," Lawyer told a CBS-affiliate WBNS. "So I thought 'let's figure out a way to let him snorkel with us.'"

Lawyer dubbed the mini submarine, 'Bebosphere", which allowed the parakeet to dive around three feet below the surface and witness the tropical fish as well as colourful reefs firsthand.

Asked if the bird was fine during the experience, Lawyer explained: “I know my bird, I know what he looks like when he's nervous. He's intrigued in that video. He voluntarily went into the tube.”

In a follow-up video, Lawyer said the video of Bebe enjoying himself underwater was not AI-generated. He added that Bebe likes doing "these kind of adventurous things".

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.4 million views and hundreds of comments, with a section of users worried about the bird while others lauded Lawyer for allowing Bebe to explore the ocean waters.

"Brilliant! I love it! How considerate of the owner to have his pet experience the wonders of the ocean!" said one user, while another added: "We got bird submarines before we got GTA 6."

A third commented: "This is so cute. Everyone acts like he went 20,000 feet under water. He was only under for fifteen minutes. He is a cutie."

A fourth said: "All the people telling this man what his bird likes or doesn't like need to take a step back. If his bird didn't like it he wouldn't let his owner put him in there multiple times, and he'd be bugging out and fighting to leave. I've had people tell me I'm hurting my bird because he liked to jump into running water. Common sense y'all. Not your bird, so you don't know their personality."