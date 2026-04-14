Watch: Grieving Mother Elephant Struggles To Accept Calf's Death In Heartbreaking Clip

Elephants are among the most social, intelligent, and emotional animals on Earth, having a capacity for empathy that mirrors humans. They form lifelong bonds, celebrate births and mourn their dead with a deep, aching heaviness. This moving feeling was recently captured in a heart-wrenching clip shared by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan. The 44-second video shows a grief-stricken mother elephant in an Indian forest, seemingly unable to comprehend the death of her calf.

Highlighting that grief is not exclusive to humans, Kaswan stated that elephants experience this emotion deeply. In the video, the grieving elephant attempts to revive the dead calf, dragging the body in a heartbreaking, futile effort to bring it back to life.

"Grief is not uniquely human. #Elephant Mother not able to comprehend the death of her calf. She keeps dragging body for some time, at times for a day," Kaswan captioned the video.

"They are so like us. Mourning, remembering, refusing to let go," he added.

Check The Clip Here:

Grief is not uniquely human.#Elephant Mother not able to comprehend death of her calf.



She keeps dragging body for some time, at times for days. They are so like us. Mourning, remembering, refusing to let go.



This we documented in nov 2024. pic.twitter.com/blqVDxZe2F — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 14, 2026

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'This Is Heartbreaking'

As the video went viral, social media users were deeply moved, hailing the deep bond between the mother elephant and her calf.

"An elephant calf stays in the mother's womb for 22 freaking months. That's a bond which is for a lifetime," said one user, while another added: "Even though death is inevitable, and comes for all creatures in one form or the other, this is just heartbreaking."

A third commented: "Some species have lived and survived for millions of years more than us humans. Biologically, they are very evolved in many ways."

A fourth said: "May the dearest God comfort all his dearest children, including both the mother Elephant and her baby. May the calf's soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."