7 Tigers Seized From US Man's House. He Uses Them As 'Emotional Support Animals'

A 71-year-old man from Nevada is facing charges after authorities seized seven unlicensed tigers from his property. The man, Karl Mitchell, claims the tigers were emotional support animals that helped him manage his PTSD. Mitchell, who lives in Pahrump, Nevada, says he rescued the tigers from Joseph “Joe Exotic,” the controversial figure featured in the Netflix series Tiger King. At the time of the seizure, Mitchell argued that the tigers were approved by his doctors and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as emotional support animals.

Sheriff Joe McGill of Nye County told KSNV, the NBC affiliate in Las Vegas, that the investigation into Mr Mitchell, who was also being evicted from his property, had begun several months ago. “We have known for several years he has had big cats on his property, and for the last two years, this has been in violation because he had no permits for those cats,” Sheriff McGill said.

"There have been social media posts from him with people interacting with the cats, which is also in violation."

In an interview with the outlet, Mitchell said he did not need permits because the tigers are his emotional support animals and that the public was not in any danger from the tigers.

Mitchell also said he "rescued" the big cats from "Tiger King" Joe Exotic, the former Oklahoma zookeeper of Netflix fame who was convicted in a murder-for-hire case involving animal welfare activist Carole Baskin. He's currently serving a 21-year sentence in prison.

Mitchell initially accompanied deputies who were walking around the property during the raid Wednesday but refused to hand over keys to the tiger cages so a veterinarian and wildlife refuge workers could inspect and take custody of them, according to a report from the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

The seven tigers were seized from Mitchell's home and evaluated by a veterinarian who was on site during their removal, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office. The big cats will be taken "to an undisclosed sanctuary where they will be held until ordered to be released."