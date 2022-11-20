Watch: Rhino Interrupts A Football Game, Takes 2 Men To Take It Off The Pitch

Mr Nanda wrote, "Trying hard to substitute the player."

A football match had to be brought to a standstill when an eager Rhinoceros invaded the pitch. Posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the video shows the grey rhinoceros strolling on the field and eating the green grass. Along with the video, Mr Nanda wrote, "Trying hard to substitute the player."

The 18-second video was shared 2 days ago and it has amassed over 3 lakh views on Twitter. It took two players to eventually take the fun-loving Rhino off the pitch.

Social media users loved the video and dropped hilarious comments. A user wrote, "Would they dare to push an adult rhino like that. The baby seems to be very hungry." Another user wrote, "Should have waved a red card."

"An unwilling player immersed in grass consumption," the third comment read. "Hope the mother is not around the kid. Otherwise these people are toast," the fourth commented.

Mr Nanda often shares animal videos. A while ago, a video showed a group of men nearly following a tiger trying to cross a forest road. One of them is also seen trying to take a selfie with the wild animal without thinking about the consequences.

The tiger was in close proximity and the encounter could have been fatal. However, regardless of the danger, the group of men kept edging closer to the tiger instead of running away.

Meanwhile, a humorous interaction between a rhino and a street dog is seen in a video that is going viral and making people laugh on social media. The opening scene of the video shows a rhinoceros strolling by a sleeping street dog. After reaching close to the dog, the rhino lowers its head and tries to poke it with the horn. Just then, the dozing dog opens its eyes and runs away after spotting the enormous creature. The now-viral video was posted to Twitter by a handle called Fred Schultz on November 15.

