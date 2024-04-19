'Cat Chooses You': Video Of Boy's Magical Adoption Trip Goes Viral

Shared on Reddit, the video quickly goes viral.

A video of a heartwarming turn of events at the local animal shelter, where a young boy's visit to adopt a kitten took an unexpectedly affectionate twist, is going viral. As soon as he stepped into the shelter, a particular feline made a beeline towards him, wrapping its paws around him in an endearing hug. Social media users described the moment as nothing short of magical, with the bond between the boy and the cat palpable to all present.

The video was shared on social media platform Reddit with a caption that reads, "The boy went to the shelter with the intention of adopting a kitten, and as soon as he arrived, one of the cats hugged him. Cat chooses you."

The boy's identity is not known, but he was visibly touched by the cat's affectionate gesture. Despite the variety of kittens available for adoption, it was clear that this particular cat had found its soulmate.

The viral social media video capturing this heartwarming encounter serves as a poignant reminder of the profound connections between humans and their furry companions. Numerous users are engaging with the video, commenting on the evident bond depicted within.

"I wasn't convinced until the little boy turned around. That giant smile on his face told me all I needed to know," commented a user.

"I still remember the moment my friend's cat finally accepted me. This is after about a year of hanging at my friends consistently (our apartment buildings were close, so multiple times a week). He walked on my chest and put his forehead on mine. He stayed like that for about a minute, staring at me. After that, he'd always want to sit near me and let me pet him," commented another user.