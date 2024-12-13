Watch: Indian Couple's <i>'Animal'</i> Inspired Wedding Entry On Machine Gun Divides Internet

Indian weddings are elaborate affairs that involve a lot of rituals and themes and are incomplete without song, dance and of course a baraat. Social media is filled with videos of people dancing at weddings, pre-wedding ceremonies and elaborate spectacles featuring diverse elements. Now, one such wedding video from an Indian couple's big day is going viral on social media because of its bizarre Bollywood twist. The clip, shared on Instagram by user @saini5019, shows the couple making a dramatic entry into the wedding venue.

Inspired by Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal', the couple entered the wedding venue on a movable replica of the steel machine gun. For those unaware, the movable steel machine gun featured in the 2023 movie 'Animal'. In one thrilling scene, Ranbir Kapoor's character wields a 500kg movable gun machine to take on his enemies.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the bride and the groom sit behind the replica of the steel machine gun while it emits smoke from the sides. The video also features the song 'Arjun Vailly' playing in the background.

The video was shared on Instagram just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 24 million views and over 351,000 likes. In the comments section, users had mixed reactions.

"The impact of bad cinema. I hate the movie animal for so many reasons and now I see people follow it. Absolute rubbish," commented one user. "why would anyone with a brain would do this," asked another user.

Also Read | Watch: When 11-Year-Old Gukesh Revealed His "Youngest World Champion" Ambition

"What!!! Why would you become a character that killed people for revenge/power..?" expressed a third. "At this point people can pay for anything just to look different," said another.

Meanwhile, earlier another video of a unique baraat had taken the internet by storm. One groom in Bengaluru decided to ditch the ceremonial horse and car and instead opted for an electric scooter. An Instagram page called Traaexplore Weddings shared the video and wrote, ''Baraat on Yulu bike. Bangalore.".

The video went viral in no time. It amassed more than 42,000 likes and several comments. While many Instagram users loved the eco-friendly and unique concept, some were not onboard citing traffic and nuisance. Others were simply amused and made jokes.