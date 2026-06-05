Watch: Monkeys Hijack Taj Mahal Fountain, Turn It Into A 'Water Park' To Beat The Heatwave

As temperatures soared during a scorching summer, an unexpected and delightful scene played out within the grounds of the Taj Mahal. A troop of monkeys was spotted making the most of a water fountain, turning it into their very own cooling spot.

The monkeys leapt into the fountain with great enthusiasm, splashing about, chasing one another, and generally making merry in the water. With the sun beating down fiercely, the animals appeared perfectly content to use the ornamental fountain as a temporary refuge from the oppressive heat.

Watch the video here:



Visitors at the iconic monument were thoroughly charmed by the scene. Many stopped to watch and reached for their cameras, eager to capture the rare and amusing sight. The monkeys' lively antics offered a light-hearted and refreshing moment amid the sweltering conditions, providing welcome relief from what had otherwise been a tiring day in the heat.

The playful behaviour of the animals drew smiles and laughter from tourists of all ages. People gathered at a safe distance, watching with delight as the monkeys darted around the fountain with boundless energy and not a care in the world.



The video has gone massively viral across social media, drawing huge views and a flood of reactions. "Haha, that's hilarious. Monkeys seem to beat the heat better than us, the Taj Mahal is practically their playground now," a user commented.

The impromptu poolside gathering added a touch of unexpected fun to one of the world's most celebrated landmarks. Tourists left the site with a memorable story to tell, one that went well beyond the monument's famous beauty and rich history.

