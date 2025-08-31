Watch: Man Boosts Salary From Rs 4 Lakh to Rs 12 Lakh By Editing Payslips, Internet Reacts

Job-hopping for a higher salary is a common tactic in today's corporate world. Unlike past generations that valued loyalty, modern workers prioritise substantial pay increases, often achieved by switching jobs. Comedian Anmol Garg recently highlighted one such case, where an employee boosted their annual salary from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 12 lakh with a single job change, albeit with a slight twist.

In a now-viral video, Mr Garg said he received a direct message on Instagram where the sender explained how he cleverly edited his salary slip and used it to negotiate higher offers without learning new skills or changing his work.

In the DM screenshot, the person stated that he started with a Rs 4 lakh salary and edited the payslip to make it Rs 7 lakh. Afterwards, he approached a new company and asked for a 20 per cent hike. Having received an offer letter of Rs 8.5 lakh, the individual cracked another interview and managed to land a pay package of Rs 12 lakh per annum.

Amused by the person's hustle to increase his pay scale, Mr Garg jokingly called him a "corporate cobra".

"Brother, you're not a snake, you're a corporate cobra. You jumped from 4 to 12 lakh without learning new skills, doing the same work. One day, you will definitely become a manager. You have quality, brother," he said in the video.

"People here work hard for a hike, but you're doing Photoshop. One day, you will get caught, they will fire you, and your certificate will say you're a fraud. But what's the point, you'll edit that too."

See the viral post here:

NDTV cannot independently verify the claims made in the video.

Also read | 'I'm A Kannadiga But...': Bengaluru Resident Feels Like 'Stranger' In Own City Amid Cultural Shift

'Common but unethical'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 14 million views and thousands of comments, with a section of users calling the move common but 'unethical'.

"If I do this, then God will make me an example," said one user while another added: "Life is unfair so take every unfair advantage you have."

A third commented: "Bro I am an HRBP and he won't get caught, here's how: he didn't join the company where he edited his payslip. He only showed the other company's offer."

A fourth said: "It's called offer shopping. That's very common in the corporate industry but is still unethical."