Watch: Make-Up Artist's Transformation Into Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Look Impresses Internet

Canada-based makeup artist Dikshita Jindal posted the video on Instagram.

The fever of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' has taken over the world. From people dancing to the movie's hit songs to recreating SRK's looks, social media is filled with numerous 'Pathaan'-related posts. Now, a video showing a makeup artist transforming herself into King Khan's look from the film is gaining traction online.

Canada-based makeup artist Dikshita Jindal posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Jhoome Jo #Pathaan. Makeup transformation into the Pathaan look of SRK. I hope you guys enjoy and love this video. Keep sharing. Your love and support means a lot".

Watch the video below:

The short clip captures Ms Jindal transforming herself into a spitting image of Shah Rukh Khan's look from 'Pathaan' with the help of makeup techniques such as contouring and highlighting. Throughout the video, she also lip-syncs the hit song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the movie.

Ms Jindal shared the clip just a few days ago, and since then it has garnered more than 738,000 likes and over 10 million views. Internet users were simply amazed by the make-up artist's skills.

Viral Video | In Heartwarming Old Video, Elephants Team Up To Save Calf From Drowning In Water

"That is too good. Amazing," wrote one user. "Mind blowing," said another.

"Omg I did not expect thiss," expressed third, while a fourth commented, "Its just wow ur just amazing in makeup art."

Netizens also flooded the comment section with fire, heart and lovestruck emojis.

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan' has been breaking records at the box office. The spy thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film also features John Abraham, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. It was released in theatres last month and it collected Rs 11 crore on Saturday alone. The movie's box office collection currently is Rs 459.25 crore.

Featured Video Of The Day Constitution Remarkable Home-Grown Product Of Self-Governance: Chief Justice