In Heartwarming Old Video, Elephants Team Up To Save Calf From Drowning

Parents are the biggest protectors of their children and will do whatever it takes to save them. Such strong protective instincts and emotions are prevalent in animals too. One such video has resurfaced on social media that shows elephants trying to save their calf drowning in a pool of water.

The video, shared by a user named Gabriele Corno, is from Seoul Zoo in South Korea.

In the Seoul zoo, two elephants rescued baby elephant drowned in the pool pic.twitter.com/hWS5QuwFgJ — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) February 11, 2023

In the video, a baby elephant and its mother are drinking water from a pool when the calf suddenly falls into the water. The mother elephant panics and attempts to pull it out of the water. Thankfully, another elephant rushes to the spot to assist the mother and the calf. Behind the fence, a third elephant was also seen walking furiously as it tried to reach the other two elephants to assist them in rescuing the young elephant.

Meanwhile, the baby elephant was struggling to keep its trunk above the water and seemed to be drowning. Soon enough, the two adult elephants team up and enter the pool. They hold the calf so that it doesn't drown, and help it toward the shallow end of the pool. Their efforts paid off as the calf was saved.

Since being shared, the video has received over 5 lakh views, 4,438 retweets, and more than 34,000 likes. Internet users were moved by the video and hailed the elephants' quick thinking and selflessness which saved the calf's life. Many also wrote about how kind, compassionate, and emotional elephants can be.

One user wrote, ''What clever, beautiful, kind animals. But remember, a lot of people think animals have no thoughts, feelings, emotions.'' Another commented, ''Elephants' are the best! The elephant society works so well because it is run by the females.'' A third said, ''Every mother has a sympathy for her child. She can do everything when her child is in distress.''

A fourth wrote, ''Amazing nature. You could see another one in the back pacing back and forth really wanting to join the rescue efforts.'' Yet another added, ''An elephant is highly intelligent, great memories, family-oriented and so on. That's why it is my most favorite animal!. Love them so much I even have the pendant.''

