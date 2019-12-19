Watch: Lioness Snatches Cub From Crocodile-Infested River

A video has captured the incredible moment a lioness saved her young cub from getting swept away in a crocodile-infested river. The extraordinary scene was captured by photographer Luca Bracali at the River Ewaso Ny'iro in Kenya. Taken at the Masai Mara game reserve, the video shows the lioness wading into the river, her three young cubs in tow.

A few seconds into the video, one of the cubs, going ahead enthusiastically, loses its footing and disappears under water. Immediately, the cub's mother grabs it in her jaws and pulls it up, saving it from getting swept away in the crocodile-infested river.

Mr Bracali, who captured the mum's rescue, said that what made it even more special was the fact that cubs so young rarely cross rivers. In fact, his guide, who has worked at Masai Mara for 10 years, had never seen anything like it.

