Watch: IndiGo Pilot Surprises Daughter With 'Gen-Alpha' In-Flight Announcement

An IndiGo pilot has won the hearts of social media users for a heartwarming surprise he staged for his daughter during a flight. Using the aircraft's intercom system, pilot Gurdish Singh made a special announcement to the passengers, specifically addressing his daughter, who was on board for a class six school trip from Mumbai to Nagpur.

“My passengers were my daughter and her grade 6 classmates, headed for a school trip. So I welcomed them with Gen-alpha vibes," Singh captioned the video posted on Instagram.

After starting with a routine in-flight introduction, Singh announced that the flight was special because his daughter and her friends were on board, prompting a heartwarming reaction from passengers.

"Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome aboard IndiGo flight 6E5124 from Mumbai to Nagpur," said Singh before adding: "So the reason I am talking to you from the cabin today is because of a very person. My little princess, my daughter, is onboard today with her classmates heading to a school trip. She didn't know that so I decided to surprise her."

"To all the teachers taking care of our little ones, and all the support staff, a big round of applause for them," Singh added before switching to playful, Gen Alpha-style banter.

“I'm sliding into the quick vibe check. So grab your snacks, chill in your seat, and vibe out while we cruise at about 36,000 feet. My crew will make sure we vibe good up here," said Singh, adding: “And Karam, please behave - your dad's flying this plane.”

Check The Viral Video Here:

'Coolest Dad'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded Singh for being an amazing father and looking after the daughter, her friends and teachers.

“The coolest Gen Alpha dad!” said one user, while another wrote, “Love how he's learning the Gen Z slang for his daughter! Kudos to the Papa!”

Last month, IndiGo flight attendants also received plaudits after affectionately comforting a passenger's toddler during a flight delay. The viral video shared by a passenger named Rashmi Trivedi showed the airline staff interacting and playing with her young child.