Watch: Huge Python Swims Through Flooded Streets Of Bali

A massive python was spotted gliding through the flooded streets of Bali after three days of unrelenting rain transformed the island's roads into waterways.

Residents and tourists of the Indonesian city saw giant snakes, some reportedly up to five meters in length, appearing in the floodwaters.

Videos filmed by residents from their balconies show the enormous reptiles navigating flooded streets and villa courtyards.

Bali is home to several species of large snakes, especially the Reticulated python, which is native to Indonesia and commonly found across the island. These pythons are excellent swimmers.

The torrential rains, which continued almost non-stop for three days, raised water levels high enough to flood local villas and leave parked motorbikes partially underwater. Main roads in several towns and villages became impassable. Authorities issued warnings asking residents and tourists to avoid flooded areas, as per local reports.

People also posted videos of themselves going through the flooded streets in raincoats.

Emergency teams have been deployed to assist those affected by the floods and to secure the most vulnerable areas. No snakebite cases have been reported so far.

Authorities warn that heavy to extreme rainfall and rough seas may persist through Thursday, as per TRT World.

Floods also struck major resort hubs, including Kuta, Legian, and Sanur, where rescue teams deployed rubber boats to evacuate residents from inundated neighbourhoods. Authorities confirmed that no fatalities have been reported so far.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, BMKG) has issued its highest-level red alert for several districts.

Indonesia, an archipelago frequently affected by natural disasters, has faced a series of deadly weather-related events in recent months. Last month, a landslide in West Java killed more than 80 people.

Floods on Sumatra Island since late November last year have killed at least 1,190 people, with 141 others still missing and thousands displaced, according to disaster agency data.