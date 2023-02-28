Watch: Forest Officer Shares Video Of King Cobra 'Standing Up', Internet Stunned

King cobra is the most venomous snake in the world

Snakes are one of the deadliest and scariest reptiles existing on earth. However, their unique and amazing abilities often make them fascinating creatures. Recently, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who is well-known for sharing interesting wildlife content, posted a scary video of a King Cobra, leaving internet users intrigued.

He shared the video and wrote, ‘'The king cobra can literally "stand up" and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground.

Watch the video here:

The king cobra can literally "stand up" and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground. pic.twitter.com/g93Iw2WzRo — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 27, 2023

In the video, a large King cobra can be seen in an erect position, with its head raised while peeking over a muddy platform. Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 1,50,000 views on Twitter and varied reactions.

One user wrote, ''The video of this gigantic king cobra standing as tall as a human proves the dangers of facing the reptile. As shared by #IFS officer Susanta Nanda, it's enough to bring chills down one's spine.''

Another commented, ''Frightening sight.'' A third said, ''Send shivers down the spine,'' while a fourth added, ‘' Snakes have always fascinated. This one is just jaw dropping!'' Yet another added, ''That would scare the hell our of me seeing a snake as tall as I am? Don't stand in my way as I am out of here!''

King cobra, the most venomous snake in the world, is also the longest of all snakes. An adult king cobra can be 10 to 12 feet in length and weigh up to 20 pounds. According to National Geographic, they can literally "stand up" and look a full-grown person in the eye. The amount of neurotoxin they can deliver in a single bite is enough to kill 20 people.

