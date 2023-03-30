Watch: Fight Erupts Between Vendors At Shimla Fruit Market, Internet Calls It ''Baghpat Battle 2.0''

The brawl ended only after police arrived at the market

Back in 2021, a video of a brawl between two chaat sellers over attracting customers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat went crazy viral, making its way into meme history pages. Now, a similar video of a fight between a bunch of fruit vendors in Shimla has surfaced online, reminding many of the iconic 'Baghpat battle.'

A video of the violent fight shows vendors attacking one another with empty vegetable trays and sticks over some argument. Empty crates, poles, and bricks are also used as weapons to hit each other as the fight continues. Soon, other shopkeepers join in, forming an alliance, and are seen throwing punches and kicks at an individual.

The brawl ended only after police arrived at the market, and intervened. The fight reportedly occurred during a domestic dispute between two vendors bidding on fruits.

The video was shared on a Twitter account called News Arena India and was simply captioned as, ''Battle of Shimla Fruit Bazar''

Watch the video here:

Battle of Shimla Fruit Bazar. pic.twitter.com/0jg2LoTfAh — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the video has left the internet in splits, with many comparing it to the battle of Baghpat.

A user even listed out points to compare the two fights. He wrote, '' ''Can't compare it with Baghpat Chat yudh because, 1. Lack of agility amongst wrestlers. 2. Area is not utilised properly. 3. Police intervened pretty early . 4. It was more of a defensive battle where both the parties tried not to escalate while BCY was all guns blazing.''

A second wrote, ''The battle of baghpat had more acrobatic moves.'' A third said, ''Nothing comes close to the Battle of Baghpath.'' A fourth said, ''Such a scenic fist-fight.''

Notably, the infamous battle of Baghpat began when chaat shop owners armed with iron rods and sticks, brutally beat each other up on the road. One of the major highlights of the brawl was a kurta-clad seller with flowing mehendi hair who could be seen pinning down his enemy shopkeepers during the fight.

Harinder, now famous on the internet as 'Einstein chacha", told news agency ANI that he had suffered because of his rivals over the past few days. The incident which is still fresh in people's memory has since become fodder for hilarious memes.