Watch: Family's Reaction After Woman Sends Break-Up Text To Partner Is Viral

The video has amassed more than 3 million views on X

A viral video shows a woman breaking up with her boyfriend via text, with her family's surprising reaction sparking online amusement. The clip opens with a close-up of the woman's phone screen, revealing a lengthy breakup text message. Before hitting send, she playfully shares the message with the camera.

In the background, her family erupts in cheers and applause, clearly supportive of her choice. Though the video doesn't reveal the reason for the split, the celebratory atmosphere hints at a long-awaited decision.

The text on the video reads, "POV your fam celebrates after the break-up text is sent."

See the viral video here:

Whole family celebrating the breakup is wild😭 pic.twitter.com/dNkDAEceDE — FadeHubb (@FadeHubb) May 9, 2024

Posted on X on May 9, the video has amassed more than 3 million views and a range of hilarious reactions from internet users.

A user wrote, "I think they didn't like the guy."

Another user asked, "Why are you going to break up with someone over a text?"

The third user wrote, "Does that mean the boyfriend was a toxic man?"

"The relationship must have been terrible," the fourth user wrote.

"Celebrating a breakup as a family might seem unusual to some, but every family has its own dynamics and ways of dealing with situations. It's important to approach such events with empathy and understanding, as breakups can be emotionally complex for everyone involved. Ultimately, what matters most is that everyone involved feels supported and respected during difficult time." the fifth user remarked.