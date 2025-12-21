Watch: Elderly Women's High-Altitude Bike Trip To Nathula Pass Inspires The Internet

A group of women bikers from Bengaluru, including an elderly woman and her mother, completed a high-altitude expedition to the Nathula Pass. The inspiring journey, documented in a viral video by the group "CRF Women on Wheels", has gone viral, with many saying that age is no barrier to adventure. Notably, the challenging ride started from Bengaluru and covered parts of Sikkim, Nepal, and Bhutan, with Nathula Pass being a key high-altitude destination.

The group included riders Seema Chechi, her mother, and other riders named Swapna, Anitha, and Sesha. During the expedition, the team navigated tough terrain, extreme weather conditions, physical exhaustion, and high altitudes.

"From the streets of Bangalore to the heights of the China Border – Nathula Pass, this journey is more than just miles covered… It's history in motion. The CRF Women on Wheels team has successfully reached Nathula Pass, standing strong at one of the highest and most iconic borders of India. A moment filled with pride, emotion, and countless untold struggles behind the scenes," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

"Every kilometer challenged comfort zones. Every altitude tested strength. Yet the team rode on — together, determined, and unbreakable. This is CRF Women's International Ride — where women cross borders, redefine limits, and inspire the next generation to believe that no destination is unreachable," the cpation added.

The women's feat has inspired many to pursue their dreams regardless of age, with social media users calling it a "great achievement", especially for Indian women riders.

One user wrote, "Old women are achieving these great things. What a precious moment."

Another commented, "This is what we call greatness. What an amazing moment."

Another 52-year-old Bengaluru woman, Jyoti Shivlingappa, also completed a solo 5,600 km ride to the Pass, which took her 15 days.