Watch: Drone View Of Bengaluru-Udupi Railway Line leaves Internet Mesmerised

The video has accumulated more than 86,000 views and over 4,000 likes.

Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, who is yet again awestruck by the mesmerising beauty of "Incredible India", recently shared a breathtaking drone video of the scenic route of the Udupi Railway line. Mr Solheim shared the clip on Twitter on Wednesday and since it has accumulated more than 86,000 views and over 4,000 likes.

"Incredible India! Is there a greener rail route anywhere? Bengaluru - Udupi Railway line, from Sakleshpur to Kukke Subramanya, Karnataka," the diplomat captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

Incredible India 🇮🇳!

Is there a greener rail route anywhere?

Bengaluru - Udupi Railway line, from Sakleshpur to Kukke Subramanya, Karnataka.

📸 IG: Rajography@VisitUdupi



pic.twitter.com/MUxSuEAyLN — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) December 14, 2022

The video, which was originally created by Instagram user and photographer Raj Mohan, captured the mesmerising route of the Udupi Railway line. It showed the train passing through lush green forests and mountains, giving the video an unreal feel.

The aerial view of the beautiful railway line simply left internet users stunned. "Nature and harmony are so underrated. Beautiful!" wrote one user. "Awesome.. beyond words," said another.

Viral Video | Johnny Depp Dresses Up As Jack Sparrow To Send Video Message To Terminally Ill Boy

A third commented, "Just spectacular... Breathtaking beauty." A fourth added, "People from western ghats are also the most beautiful in India.All the way from Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka till Kerala ghat people. The whole range of people are beautiful, U will see them dominating the film world also, Hindi, Kannada, Kerala, Marathi movies."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Mr Solheim has been left awestruck by the beauty of "Incredible India". Previously, the diplomat shared a video showing Bangus Valley, located in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The short video showed a clear-water stream rushing past a hilly meadow as horses blissfully grazed amid the lush green grass. "Incredible India! This heaven is located in Jammu and Kashmir, called Bangus Valley," Mr Solheim wrote in the caption.

Featured Video Of The Day Bhagwant Mann To NDTV On Freebies: "Did We Promise 15 Lakhs?"