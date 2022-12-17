Watch: Johnny Depp Dresses Up As Jack Sparrow To Send Video Message To Terminally Ill Boy

Mr Depp said he would be encouraging his friends to follow Kori's channel as well.

In a special video message, Johnny Depp recently appeared as Captain Jack Sparrow to fulfil the wish of a terminally ill 11-year-old boy. The actor surprised YouTuber Kori, who has undergone two unsuccessful heart transplants and has decided not to face the ordeal for the third time. The 11-year-old does not know how much longer he has left to live, the Evening Standard reported.

Now, to fulfil the little boy's wish to speak to his idol Captain Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp dressed as the iconic character from the movie 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and surprised Kori with a video message and a phone call. "I wish you the best of luck, I'm your number one fan Captain Kori, all my respect and love," Mr Depp said in the clip posted by Kori on his YouTube channel, Kraken the Box.

Watch the video below:

In the video, the Oscar-winning actor also said he would be encouraging his friends to follow Kori's channel as well. "Captain Kori... I understand you're quite the YouYube channel man... so what I'm saying is I would be glad to follow your YouTube channel and will tell all my friends to follow your YouTube channel," Mr Depp said.

Separately, on a phone call, Mr Depp pretended he was on a pirate ship while dressed as Jack Sparrow and made small talk with Kori. The actor even joked at one point, "I'm extremely flammable, I'm amongst so much fire with the candles I'm afraid this adventure might go awry." He said he loved Kori's pirate hat and went on to "knight" the 11-year-old with Captain Jack Sparrow's sword.

Speaking to the BBC, Kori's mother said that the message from Mr Depp was "amazing" and had lifted her son's spirits at a devastating time for the family. She explained that surgeons gave Kori, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a new heart in 2018 but the organ was rejected.

Kori underwent a second transplant in January last year, but that was also unsuccessful. "(Kori) has always stated if he ever needed another transplant, it is something he would never go through again so the second they told me the news, I knew this was only ever going to go one way," his mother said, adding, "There is no cure now".

Meanwhile, internet users praised Johnny Depp's heartwarming gesture. "Captain Kori, the fact that you have Captain Jack following you is the best news ever!" one user commented on YouTube. "Love or hate Johnny Depp but you can't deny his true love for caring and sending wonderful messages to sick children. This man has a heart of gold!" said another.