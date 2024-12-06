Amber Heard Is Expecting Her Second Child: "We Do Not Want To Go Into Much Detail"

Congratulations, Amber Heard. The actress is ready to embrace motherhood for the second time. According to a spokesperson, “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice it to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.” Amber is already a mother to daughter Oonagh whom she welcomed on April 8, 2021. The Aquaman star who decided to relocate to Spain after her much-publicised divorce battle with Johnny Depp previously revealed that she wanted to have children on her own terms.

The report was made by People magazine.

Almost three months after becoming a mother to Oonagh Paige, Amber Heard penned a long note on Instagram. It read, “I am so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She's the beginning of the rest of my life.” Take a look:

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp got married in 2015. They parted ways a year later and their divorce was finalised in 2017. The legal battle between them escalated in 2019 when Johnny filed a defamation case against Amber over an op-ed she wrote about domestic violence, without citing Johhny's name. After a sensational court drama, Johnny emerged victorious on all claims while Amber won one claim. She was awarded the damages.

Workwise, Amber Heard was last seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opposite Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson.



