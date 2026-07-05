Watch: Crowd Loots Mangoes From Overturned Truck, Internet Says "Humanity Is Dead"

A viral video of people rushing to grab mangoes from an overturned truck has reignited an online debate about civic sense, empathy, and what one user called a sign of a "low-trust society." The video shows piles of mangoes scattered near the overturned vehicle, with dozens of passersby and locals gathering with bags, sacks, and even sarees and dupattas turned into makeshift carriers. While the exact date and place of the incident have not been independently verified, one user highlighted that the incident "happened somewhere in Karnataka, based on the number plate."

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The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @gharkekalesh, spread rapidly and drew sharp criticism.

Social media users called out the crowd for looting the mangoes instead of helping the driver or checking on their well-being.

So far, there is no official statement regarding the driver's condition, and there have been no reports of injuries to any passersby.

Watch the video here:

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Social media reactions

The comment section was filled with widespread disappointment, with one user writing, "That's why we say humanity is dead. How are people so uncivilised these days?"

"Here, people don't even help someone who's on the verge of dying. Expecting them to have the basic decency not to steal from an accident scene is asking for too much," another stated.

A third user shared a painful personal experience, revealing, "My father used to own a truck. One day, it overturned while loaded with onions, which were costing over Rs 80 [per kg] at the time due to a shortage. All the onions were looted just like this, and we lost around Rs 35 lakhs. Only the owner knows the pain because they are the one bearing the loss."