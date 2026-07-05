Skydiver Carrying US Flag Crashes Into Tent After Mid-Air Landing Incident

A skydiver's large American flag got caught in a tree, turning a patriotic Fourth of July jump into chaos in Northern California this week. The man crashed into a vendor tent in front of a packed crowd. According to ABC News, the incident occurred on the opening night of the Folsom Pro Rodeo on July 2. The annual event, now in its 65th year, traditionally features a skydiver descending into the arena while trailing a weighted American flag.

This year, the jumper was identified by organisers as Ross. Video shows him gliding toward the arena with a red, white and blue parachute and a giant flag streaming behind him.

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As he lined up for landing, the weight attached to the flag clipped a nearby tree. The snag jerked him off course.

Ross lost control and fell face-first into a vendor tent, which was set up near the spectator stands.

His parachute collapsed over the tent and nearby seats, causing part of the roof to cave in. After the incident, the attendees rushed to help.

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Watch the video here:

Injuries and aftermath

Despite the dramatic landing, organisers said Ross escaped with only minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment. No spectators were hurt.

"Yesterday's landing was certainly not the landing he intended, but thankfully the skydiver is doing well," Choose Folsom spokesperson Jennifer Cliff said as quoted by The Sacramento Bee.

"On behalf of the Folsom Pro Rodeo and Choose Folsom, our skydiver Ross is safe and walked into our arena, post jump to a standing ovation. He will be skydiving into our arena again tonight, July 3rd," Folsom Pro Rodeo said in a statement to ABC News.

In a twist that drew more cheers, Ross reportedly returned to the arena and completed the same flag jump again the following night, July 3.