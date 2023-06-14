Watch: Crowd Goes Wild As Max Park Solves Rubik's Cube In 3 Seconds

American Max Park sets new world record.

The world record for solving a Rubik's cube in the shortest amount of time has officially been set by puzzle expert and speedsolver Max Park.

According to Guinness World Records, the 21-year-old achieved an astonishing time of 3.13 seconds, shaving 0.34 seconds off the previous record, which was set by China's Yusheng Du in 2018. Max broke the record at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California, USA, on June 11, 2023.

Before this, Max's fastest single solve was 3.63 seconds, which put him in second place behind Yusheng Du's 3.47.

The Guinness World Records video shows how his fellow Cube enthusiasts joyfully cheered and celebrated the occasion.

The record book organisation further mentioned, "Max holds a multitude of other speedcubing records; in fact, he holds nearly all of them. He holds both the single solve and average solve world records for the 4x4x4 cube, 5x5x5 cube, 6x6x6 cube, and 7x7x7 cube."

He had also jointly held the 3x3x3 average record with Tymon Kolasinski (Poland) with a time of 4.86 seconds until it was broken on March 12, 2023, by 9-year-old Yiheng Wang (China), who achieved a time of 4.69 seconds.

Max is no stranger to setting seemingly impossible records. When he set the 7x7x7 single record with a time of 1 minute, 40 seconds, cubing veteran Erik Akkersdijk described it as the most impressive thing he'd ever seen.

"The record will likely stand for some time," Erik said. He was wrong, though; Max went on to smash it in 2022 with a time of 1 minute, 35 seconds.

"There was a time when Max couldn't even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik's cubes," Max's parents, Schawn and Miki, said.