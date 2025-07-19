Watch: Coldplay's Chris Martin Cracks Joke With Indian Couple After Viral "Kiss Cam" Moment

The Colplay concert in Boston recently made headlines largely due to the viral "kiss cam" moment featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot. However, there is another on-stage moment from the same night that is now being widely shared on social media. A newly surfaced video from Wednesday's concert showed Chris Martin inviting an Indian couple onto the stage after spotting their sign in the crowd. "Just engaged, can we sing Magic together?" the handmade poster read.

After spotting the sign, the Coldplay frontman, known for his crowd connection, paused mid-show and invited the couple on stage. He first joked with them, asking twice if they were truly engaged to each other. Once they confirmed, he then said, "That's better, we don't need any surprises". The singer then sang 'Magic' with the couple, even tweaking a line to include their names. He ended the performance by giving them a warm hug.

"With fans on stage from Mumbai. Chris Martin momentarily forgets which country he is in! (but more than makes it up to the crowd). Music of the Spheres Tour. Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts. July 16, 2025," the YouTube caption read.

Take a look below:

The Indian couple was invited to the stage after the notorious "kiss cam" moment, in which Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was spotted cuddling HR chief Kristin Cabot. Their uncomfortable reaction to the "kiss cam" - hiding their faces and avoiding the spotlight - quickly went viral on social media, triggering various reactions.

In the video, the pair was seen cuddling during the concert. But the moment the camera focused on them, the Astronomer CEO ducked away from the frame, while Ms Cabot quickly hid her face with her hands and turned her back to the camera. The frantic manner in which the couple hid made Coldplay's Chris Martin joke that they were either having an affair or they were very shy.

Also Read | "I Win Trust Of All Employees...": Kristin Cabot's Old LinkedIn Remark Goes Viral Amid "Coldplaygate"

As of now, neither Astronomer nor Andy Byron has issued an official statement regarding the incident. According to his LinkedIn profile, Byron held senior positions at companies like Lacework, Cybereason, Fuze, BMC Software, BladeLogic and VeriCenter before becoming the CEO. He is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, an Associate Director at Bancroft School. They reportedly live in New York with their two children.

Kristin Cabot is the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, the company behind Astro, the data orchestration and observability platform powered by Apache Airflow.