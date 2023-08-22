Watch: Bengaluru Man Walks 73 Km In 13 Hours To Trace Map Of India Within The City

Mr Ruparelia used the Strava app to help him with the route.

A Bengaluru man walked across the city holding a national flag and tracing the map of India using GPS to celebrate Independence Day.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Vikas Ruparelia shared a video of himself walking on the streets of the IT city while waving the tricolour. In the clip, he shared a screenshot of the map of India he was able to trace within the city while walking 73 kilometres in 13 hours and 25 minutes.

“Did this GPS art by walking within Bengaluru,Jai Hind ! Happy Independence Day,Thank you so much Dear friends for your wishes and motivation, personally even I was doubtful that I can finish this in one day.Well it's been a great adventure and special thanks to my family &friends,” Mr Ruparelia wrote in the caption.

Did this GPS art by walking within Bengaluru,Jai Hind ! Happy Independence Day,Thank you so much Dear friends for your wishes and motivation, personally even I was doubtful that I can finish this in one day.Well it's been a great adventure and special thanks to my family &friends pic.twitter.com/lacsOoeeIp — viKas rupaRelia (@vikas_ruparelia) August 18, 2023

Mr Ruparelia used the Strava app to help him with the route. For the unversed, the app lets users track their running and riding with GPS and join challenges.

Mr Ruparelia shared the clip just a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 7,100 views and hundreds of likes and comments. Internet users praised his “inspiring” journey and called it “amazing”.

“Inspiring. Possible to share the route for others who may want to try emaulating you?” commented one user. “Amazing to get it perfect…kudos,” wrote another.

“Great job Sir,” said a third user, while a fourth simply called his feat “awesome”.

