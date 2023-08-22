'A Remarkable Woman': Bill Gates Posts Picture With Indian Postal Worker

Bill Gates praised the use of smartphone and biometrics by branch postmasters.

Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft, visited India for a week in March, where he had meetings with a variety of people, including politicians, businessmen, entrepreneurs, and social workers.

Subsequently, he has been sharing anecdotes, videos, and pictures associated with the visit across various platforms, including his websites.

Recently, in a post on LinkedIn, he shared an image of a woman with a caption that reads, "I met an incredible force for change on my trip to India: Kusuma, a remarkable young woman working wonders at her local postal department."

He praised Kusuma K, the branch postmaster at India Post Payments Bank in Bangalore.

Appreciating digital banking in India, he said, "India has been a leader in developing digital public infrastructure to accelerate inclusive financial development-enabling branch postmasters, like Kusuma, to use smartphone devices and biometrics to offer banking services to customers across India."

"She's not just providing integrated financial services; she's delivering hope and financial empowerment to her community."

Furthermore, he posted a link to a video where the branch postmaster, Kusuma K, elaborated on the influence of digital banking within her community and expressed her sense of pride in fulfilling this significant responsibility.

According to the Gates Foundation, the India Post Payments Bank offers digital banking services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, remittances, and utility payments to 70 million people and growing. The country has been a leader in developing its digital public infrastructure so the public sector and businesses can offer a range of safe and immediate paperless and cashless services accessible from anywhere in the country. This allows people to access digital banking without losing out on their daily wages, which increases their savings over time.