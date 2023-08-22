Bureaucrat Shares Pic Of Money Kept By Students In Answer Sheets: ''Tells A Lot...''

Indian Police Service officer Arun Bothra shared the picture

We have often heard several stories of how students attempt to bribe evaluators by tucking in money inside answer sheets. Such desperate attempts by students to score passing marks are unfortunately quite common in India.

Recently, Indian Police Service officer Arun Bothra took to X to share a picture showing currency notes of ₹100, ₹200, and ₹500 kept by students in answer sheets.

He shared the image of the notes and wrote, ''Pic sent by a teacher. These notes were kept inside answer sheets of a board exam by students with a request to give them passing marks. Tells a lot about our students, teachers, and the entire educational system.''

See the picture here:

Pic sent by a teacher. These notes were kept inside answer sheets of a board exam by students with request to give them passing marks.



Tells a lot about our students, teachers and the entire educational system. pic.twitter.com/eV76KMAI4a — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) August 21, 2023

The post has gone viral, sparking a discussion among X users, with some teachers sharing similar experiences, and others calling such situations ''unfortunate.''

One user wrote, ''This has happened to me at least thrice during my paper correction days! To colleagues too even 20 years ago. The money is usually accompanied by a sad story narration instead of answers to exam questions. Needless to say, such students usually fail.''

Another wrote, ''This has been happening for decades. Some students insert money, in our time some used to insert phone numbers in answers promising lots of money if paper is passed.''

A third wrote, ''I've come across such instances. Then there are answers beginning with “Sir/Madam, please give me pass mark in this exam.” Says a lot about the system where disinterested students are forced into studies without any hope of a job commiserate to the knowledge gained.''

A fourth added, ''This is a representation of things beyond educational system. They know that ‘cash' can get things done in our country and they are unfortunately not entirely wrong.''

Examiners across India come across all kinds of bizarre explanations, bribes, and desperate pleas from students begging them not to fail them.