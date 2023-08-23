Watch: BBC Anchor's Hilarious Slip Of Tongue During Live Broadcast Leaves Internet In Splits

The tweet has accumulated more than 6,900 likes and over 360 reposts.

A video of a news anchor's unintentional slip of the tongue during a live broadcast has gone viral on the internet. The video was shared on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) by BBC presenter Gareth Barlow.

In the 12-second clip, Mr Barlow is seen staring at the camera, ready to start a segment. However, instead of saying the usual "You are watching," the BBC anchor ends up saying "I am watching" by mistake.

"Can someone please remind me who's watching the news..." Mr Barlow wrote on X while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

Can someone please remind me who's watching the news… pic.twitter.com/l40jGHhrHK — Gareth Barlow (@GarethBarlow) August 20, 2023

Since being shared, the video has garnered nearly 875,000 views. The post also accumulated more than 6,900 likes and over 360 reposts.

A number of Twitter users shared their reactions to the video. While some called it hilarious, others jokingly called it "fantastic".

"You are 'kind of technically' watching the news. I mean your watching the packages and responding to output so you're right. Been one of those days... ;) At least it's not the tech having one of those days (which is the worse option)," wrote one user. "You were watching BBC News... and hosting it. Not entirely incorrect haha," said another.

A third user commented, "this was fantastic," while another said, "At least you remembered what program it was, could have been worse, you could have said channel 4 news or even worse, itv".

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a BBC presenter has gone viral for their hilarious blunder on-screen. A few months back, anchor Lukwesa Burak went viral. Her awkward moment was played out when a segment was cut short and the presenter didn't realise that she was still live on air.

Ms Burak, while hosting a lunchtime segment, decided to stretch a bit while the pre-recorded segment played, but the feed cut straight back to her.