In Pics: Rolls-Royce Unveils Ultra-Rare Droptail Roadster, Priced At Over $30 Million

British luxury automobile maker Rolls Royce has unveiled its extremely limited-edition car, the La Rose Noire Droptail.This exclusive creation is the first model among four upcoming Droptails and it costs more than $30 million (approximately Rs 211 Crore), New York Post reported.

The La Rose Noire is inspired by the Black Baccara rose - a velvet-like flower that originates in France. "Dark, daring and dramatic, La Rose Noire Droptail is an extraordinary achievement symbolising one family's distillation of experience, significant moments, and cherished objects d'art," the official website read.

Crafted over four years, the car features a low-slung exterior and a crimson interior that draws inspiration from the French rose. Its paint theme seamlessly transitions colours when observed from various angles. This innovative paint process, developed after testing over 150 variations, involves a secret base coat, followed by five layers of distinct red-toned clear lacquer, as per the Post.

The Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail reimagines the carmaker's typical four-seat sedan as a two-seat roadster. Inside, there is a champagne storage compartment and a custom Audemars Piguet watch mounted into the dashboard - which can also be removed and worn.

According to the outlet, there are just three buttons on the dashboard, along with control hazard lights and other quick-control tasks. The rest of the car's controls are hidden away in the centre console. More than 1,600 wood pieces have been hand-finished and hand-placed over a two-year period inside the cabin, the website stated.

From the back, the Droptail's lower-to-the-ground construction evokes the figure of a sailing yacht, while the front of the car boasts Rolls-Royce's well-known Pantheon-style grille. However, "in a discreet flourish, the reverse surface of the grille's vanes are painted in 'True Love' - a subtle detail that is only visible by way of indirect reflection," according to the carmaker.

The company said that this new model has the most complex construction they've had since its founding in 1906. "Its assembly required such intense concentration that the single craftsperson tasked with creating it would only work in one-hour sessions for no more than five hours per day, ensuring they possessed the concentration required for perfect execution," the carmaker explained.

Rolls-Royce has not yet revealed any of the Droptail's performance figures, but according to the Post, it is powered by the 6.75-Liter V12 engine that's also under the hood of Rolls-Royce's Ghost and Phantom models, which can each accelerate to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.