Watch: BBC Anchor's Hilarious Blunder Live On Air Goes Viral

A hilarious blunder by the anchor of the BBC has gone viral on social media. It awkward moment played out on Wednesday when a segment was cut short and the presenter didn't realise that she was still live on air. Anchor Lukwesa Burak, while hosting a lunchtime segment, decided to stretch a bit while the pre-recorded segment played, but the feed cut straight back to her. The clip has been viewed 2 million times and received more than 7,000 likes.

Watch the video:

So this just happened on BBC News 😁 pic.twitter.com/T8ca7VY4Co — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) May 4, 2023

The anchor was finishing up a segment on the vigil held for nine victims of Serbia school shooting and introduced the next segment before the cameras cut.

"And that was Bethany Bell in Belgrade there. Around the world and across the UK, this is BBC News," she told the viewers.

The news bulletin then cut to a pre-recorded news segment involving bagpipes, before cameras unexpectedly cut back to Ms Lukwesa in the studio.

The BBC host was seen stretching her arms over her head and muttering to herself "Okay!"

When she realised the spotlight is back on her, the anchor's eyes widened in shock.

She immediately dropped her arms and turned her head down to the notes on her desk. The anchor was seen sitting in silence, staring down at her desk, for several seconds.

The blunder did not go unnoticed, but Twitter users backed the anchor.

"Don't see what the problem is. I thought it was a bit of light relief from the normally stuffy presenters," said one user. "It's a mistake! Everyone makes them- be kind," tweeted another.

"Bit like celebrating a goal and then VAR steps in," a third user said.