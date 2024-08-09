BBC Asks Former Presenter To Return Salary After His Arrest For Sex Offence

The has announced an independent review into workplace culture

The BBC said Friday it had asked disgraced former presenter Huw Edwards to return his salary from the time he was arrested in November last year on charges of making indecent images of children.

Edwards, one of the most recognisable faces on UK television, pleaded guilty last month to three charges and now faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a minimum of 12 months.

The BBC Board said in a statement on Friday that the 62-year-old former news anchor had "undermined trust in the BBC and brought us into disrepute".

The broadcaster first learned of his arrest last November. He was suspended at the time, but only left the broadcaster five months later and received full pay in the meantime.

This amounted to around £200,000 ($255,000) -- a particular source of anger as the BBC is funded by a licence fee paid by any UK household watching live channels on a television.

The board statement said it had "authorised the Executive to seek the return of salary paid to Mr Edwards from the time he was arrested in November last year.

"Mr Edwards pleaded guilty to an appalling crime. Had he been up front when asked by the BBC about his arrest, we would never have continued to pay him public money," it added.

It did not confirm whether legal action will be taken if Edwards refuses to return the money.

The broadcaster also announced an independent review into workplace culture.

Police said an investigation into Edwards began after a phone seized by officers as part of an unrelated probe revealed the broadcaster's participation in a WhatsApp conversation.

Edwards, a leading anchor and the BBC's presenter on key events such as the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, was suspended in July 2023 when allegations first emerged.

He quit in April after 40 years with the broadcaster.

Edwards himself has not publicly commented on the allegations.

The BBC's brand has been built on public trust but the broadcaster has been rocked in recent years by scandals which saw some big names revealed as serial sex offenders.

