Watch: American Woman Shocked After Paying Rs 30,000 For 1-Hour Taxi Ride In Switzerland

American influencer and TV host Gina Darling was stunned to receive a taxi bill totalling approximately $338 (Rs 30,533) during a trip in Switzerland. In a video shared on her official Instagram account, the content creator captured her reaction from the backseat as the taxi meter climbed to 225.70 Swiss Franc mid-ride.

While cab rides are often considered an economical mode of transport in most countries, Switzerland stands as an anomaly. The high wages and overall high cost of living translate into cab rides being more expensive than in other countries, as Darling found the hard way.

"Ended up being $338 lol, yes I know trains and Uber exist, but I was in a hurry with a lot of heavy luggage. Great tap water tho lol," Darling captioned the accompanying video.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | 'India Or UK?': Techie With Rs 25 Lakh Salary Asks Internet After Getting 100,000 Pounds Offer

'Too Expensive'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 4.4 million views and thousands of comments, with social media users sharing similar experiences upon discovering the high cost of living or travel in Switzerland.

"One-hour cab rides are not a normal thing outside America. Europe has trains, probably would have been $20," said one user, while another added: "$22 for a cocktail at a bar on Langstrasse in Zurich. That was an expensive night lol."

A third commented: "Don't be doing anything you normally do without checking the price in Switzerland, like, not even the price of olive oil."

A fourth said: "I pay around $12-13 max for 1.5 hr cab here in India. Lmao, 255 Swiss Franc or 318 dollars is too expensive for a cab."

While taxis are relatively expensive, Switzerland's public transport system is renowned worldwide for its seamless integration and extensive network of trains, buses, trams and boats.