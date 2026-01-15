'India Or UK?': Techie With Rs 25 Lakh Salary Asks Internet After Getting 100,000 Pounds Offer

A techie in India has sought the internet's advice on whether they should relocate to London with slightly lesser pay or stay in Gurgaon. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Should I accept my London job offer?", the 25-year-old techie said their total compensation in India was around Rs 25 lakh, which could increase to Rs 30 lakh after appraisal, but their head was turned after the company offered an option to relocate to London.

"I am single 25-year-old living in Gurgaon and have a total comp of 25L with 20.32 base. I'm due for an appraisal and am expecting the comp to be approximately 29-30L with 26L base," the techie wrote.

"I have a job offer with the same company to relocate to London. The offer I have is 77k base and 103 total comp," they added.

The techie said that based on the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) calculation, the compensation they were being offered in London was less than what they would otherwise make in Gurugram.

"My salary does fit in the band of average salary for this role in london office though- as calculated from Glassdoor, Indeed, etc. But I'm still worried about the living expenses and if I would still be able to keep my current investments, savings, spends lifestyle."

'Don't Think About PPP'

As the post gained traction, the majority of social media users advised the individual to take the chance of moving to London and figure out the rest of the details later.

"Come to London. I am here myself and make less money than you. Still happy as compared to what I was and earning similar to your Indian salary when I was in India," said one user, while another added: "Don't think about PPP and other financial aspects, just go.. take your chance. You have age on your side."

A third commented: "Dude, just go. Not for the money or anything, but the sheer experience. Living alone outside has its own hardships, this will be a different experience, which will make your life richer."

A fourth said: "In current situation going abroad, especially London, is a very good option. You'll figure out ways to save and manage your lifestyle eventually. Don't worry too much."