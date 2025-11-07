Watch: 7 Lions Enter Lone Lioness' 2,000-Hectare Reserve In Rare Wildlife Encounter

A wild video showing a pride of seven lions venturing into the private reserve of a lone lioness named Sirga in the Kalahari, Africa, has gone viral on social media. The viral clip, posted on Instagram by Sirga's caretaker, Valentin Gruener, shows the intruding pride exploring the 2,000-hectare enclosure after engaging in a skirmish in the night.

"Seven wild lions broke into Sirga's 2,000-hectare reserve - a full pride with one big male, two lionesses, and four cubs. They fought Sirga through the fence, and for a moment it looked dangerous," wrote Gruener, adding that Sirga was involved in a brawl.

"They fought Sirga through the fence, and for a moment it looked dangerous. Sirga held her ground, then retreated to her enclosure. A smart move that likely saved her life."

The pride remained inside the reserve for hours, but Gruener, with the help of other conservationists, managed to guide them out into the wild.

"If they had made a kill or found one of the waterholes, they might have stayed — turning Sirga's home into their new territory. But they didn't. Sirga is unharmed. The wild lions are still nearby. And we're keeping a close eye on what happens next," said Gruener.

Quizzed why Sirga could not join the pride, Gruener said the other lions would immediately kill her. "They've already fought through the fence, and Sirga herself wants them gone. In the wild, lions don't "merge" groups. A new pride means competition for territory, food, and water. Sirga's reserve is her space, and to those lions, she needs to be gone," he said.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

'I Almost Cried'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 512,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users expressed concerns about Sirga's safety.

"My heart dropped when I first saw this! Glad Sirga is safe! Such a beautiful family they are," said one user, while another added: "I almost cried reading the caption. Omg I'm so happy Sirga baby is safe! And the wild pride is too."

A third commented: "So glad to know that Sirga, you and everyone else is safe. Beautiful pride with these gorgeous cubs! But for sure not someone you want to settle right next to you and your girl!"

A fourth said: "7 lions come looking to take her territory. They smirk as they see Sirga coming to defend it. But it suddenly doesn't seem quite so funny when they see you, and 900 thousand of her Instagram followers come running up beside her lol. We got your back, Sirga!"

Born in 2012, Sigra has been raised by Gruener since she was barely 10 days old. She currently lives in a 2000-hectare reserve in Kalahari, Botswana -- equivalent to six times the size of Central Park in New York City, where she is free to hunt wild animals whilst living under the watchful eyes of Gruener.