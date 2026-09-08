War, Recession And Global Chaos? 'China's Nostradamus' Makes 5 Grim Predictions

Professor Jiang Xueqin, a Chinese-Canadian educator often dubbed "China's Nostradamus", is going viral because of his latest predictions for the future. Known online for his Predictive History YouTube channel, Jiang gained massive attention after supporters credited him with correctly predicting Donald Trump's 2024 election win and subsequent military friction in West Asia involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

2027 is months away, but he has made some predictions for the coming year, raising fresh concern with a set of grim forecasts. While speaking on the Jack Neel Podcast back in April, he argued that a single foreign policy mistake could trigger an interconnected internal and economic crisis.

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Below are the predictions he believes could happen in 2027 and in the coming years:

1. West Asia conflict: At the heart of Jiang's theory is the ongoing escalation in West Asia. He argues that air strikes will fail to produce a decisive outcome, eventually forcing Washington to launch a full-scale ground invasion. Jiang claims American forces would be stuck in a multi-year war of attrition and can't win.

2. The return of the military draft: Because of the war, Jiang predicts the US government will be forced to reinstate a mandatory military conscription system. By 2027, he claims the legal framework for a national draft will be established, potentially forcing young Americans into service.

3. Expansion of ICE: Jiang suggests domestic law enforcement will shift heavily to maintain control. He predicts that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will see its authority expand significantly, while the National Guard is routinely deployed into major metropolitan areas.

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4. Global economic meltdown: Jiang also warns of a major economic crisis. A prolonged blockage or disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a crucial transit point for global energy, would spike oil, gas, and fertiliser prices worldwide. He says that modern supply chains would rapidly unravel, causing food shortages and inflation.

5. "Civil War" conditions in US: Rather than a traditional war, Jiang predicts a second American civil war. Fueled by economic hardship, draft resistance, and militarised street presence, he envisions a country severely impacted by persistent riots. He believes that 'all the ingredients for a civil war' will be in place during 2027.

The predictions have been made for the US, and such events would impact the entire world.

Jiang's treats these five theories not as isolated occurrences, but as a direct chain reaction. For example, a military strain abroad demands a draft, which fuels anger at home, prompting heavier policing. Meanwhile, the economic supply chains break down under the weight of war.

Apart from these predictions, he recently spoke at an American Prophecy meetup in Austin, Texas, on August 23 and laid out similar points again, where he also claimed that Donald Trump's third term is possible.

Trump to get 3rd term?

Jiang claimed that he believes that US President Donald Trump will get his third term, which sounds bizarre, as he cannot run for a third term under the current US Constitution because the 22nd Amendment stops any person from being elected president more than two times. But Jiang's prediction has raised some eyebrows, as Trump and some allies have repeatedly teased the possibility.

"I think Trump gets his third term and I will explain why he'll get his third term and what it means for the United States," he said during the lecture.

'Balkanisation' of US?

"I think what's going to happen is a civil war, which will lead to the balkanisation of the United States and in the long term, what I think is going to happen," he said during the meet-up. "We're talking like maybe 20 years from now, the United States will become a Christian AI theocracy."

In literal terms, Balkanisation is the process of dividing a larger region, country, or system into smaller competing parts.

He also believes that Austin will be the new centre of gravity in the US in the next 20 years, with cities like New York City and Los Angeles ceasing to be relevant.

While these scenarios present a terrifying picture of the near future, analysts and experts point out that predictions of this scale rely on assumptions and unproven calculations. They are far from guaranteed to unfold.